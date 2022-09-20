Malaysian FM, international parliamentarians demand stronger action on Myanmar

Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah, parliamentarians from Europe and Asia, and members of the National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar have urged the global community to take stronger action to tackle the crisis triggered in Myanmar by last year’s illegal militarycoup reports UNB.

Minister Abdullah hosted a meeting on 19 September (NY Time) focused on Myanmar at the Malaysian permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, on the side lines of the UN General Assembly, which is taking place this week.

“There should be an inclusive and fair consultation with all stakeholders in Myanmar, including the NUG and NUCC. Then there should be a framework with a clear endgame, which includes a return to democracy in Myanmar,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah is the only ASEAN minister who has publicly met with members of the NUG, the legitimate government in Myanmar, which represents the democratic aspirations of the country’s people.