Macron says ‘worst scenario’ if Iran quits nuclear non-proliferation treaty

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were “genuinely effective” but the “worst-case scenario” would be if Tehran now exits the global non-proliferation treaty.

“The worst would be that the consequence of this is Iran’s exit from the Non-Proliferation Treaty and therefore, ultimately, a drift and a collective weakening,” Macron told journalists after an EU summit in Brussels.

Macron said that in a bid to maintain the treaty—that is meant to limit the spread of nuclear weapons—he would speak in the coming days to the five members of the United Nations Security Council.