Palestinians say Israel army killed two in West Bank, including teen
The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli fire killed two people in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, one of them a 15-year-old boy.
“At dawn today, Tuesday, 15-year-old child Amjad Nassar Abu Awad was martyred by Israeli gunfire in the city of Ramallah,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli military told AFP that during an overnight operation in the area, “several terrorists hurled rocks towards (Israeli) soldiers”, prompting them to fire “warning shots”.
“The incident is under review,” it said.
Around 20 people, most of them boys, gathered at a Ramallah hospital to mourn Abu Awad, an AFP journalist reported.
In tears, the boys touched Abu Awad’s face in the white light of the hospital morgue.
Elsewhere in the West Bank, the ministry said “24-year-old Samer Bassam Zagharneh was martyred by Israeli gunfire near the town of Dhahiriya” at dawn on Tuesday.
The army told AFP that soldiers operating in the area overnight saw a man attempting to cross the border between Israel and the West Bank “in the area of al-Ramadin”.
“The soldiers opened fire according to standard operating procedures, and a hit was identified.”
Two Palestinian teenagers, aged 13 and 15, were killed last week in the West Bank towns of Al-Yamoun and Kafr Malik respectively.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.
Violence in the territory has soared since the Hamas attack of October 2023 triggered the Gaza war.
Since then, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 947 Palestinians, including many militants, according to the health ministry.
Over the same period, at least 35 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to Israeli figures.
Death in custody
Palestinian authorities meanwhile reported that Loay Nasrallah, 22, had died in Israeli custody.
They did not specify the cause of death but Nasrallah’s family said he had prior health conditions before his incarceration in March last year.
His death brings to 73 the number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli custody since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian authorities.
The Israel Prison Service did not respond to an AFP request for comment.