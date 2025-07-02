Palestinians say Israel army killed two in West Bank, including teen

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli fire killed two people in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, one of them a 15-year-old boy.

“At dawn today, Tuesday, 15-year-old child Amjad Nassar Abu Awad was martyred by Israeli gunfire in the city of Ramallah,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military told AFP that during an overnight operation in the area, “several terrorists hurled rocks towards (Israeli) soldiers”, prompting them to fire “warning shots”.

“The incident is under review,” it said.

Around 20 people, most of them boys, gathered at a Ramallah hospital to mourn Abu Awad, an AFP journalist reported.

In tears, the boys touched Abu Awad’s face in the white light of the hospital morgue.