Hundreds feared dead after cyclone hits western Myanmar

Hundreds of people, including Rohingya Muslims, were feared dead after a cyclone struck Myanmar at the weekend, residents and aid groups said on Tuesday, with rescue efforts hampered by damage to infrastructure.

Myanmar's impoverished Rakhine State bore the brunt of Cyclone Mocha, during which winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph) ripped roofs off homes and brought a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.

The region has a large population of Rohingya Muslims, a persecuted minority that successive Myanmar governments have refused to recognise. More than a million live in sprawling camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, having fled military crackdowns in recent years.