Talks with Bangladesh reflected a shared resolve to revitalise bilateral engagement: Pakistan

The sixth round of Foreign Secretary-level bilateral consultations between Bangladesh and Pakistan reflected a shared resolve to revitalise bilateral engagement, Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement, published in the website of Pakistan foreign ministry, said, “Pakistan and Bangladesh convened the Sixth Round of Foreign Secretary-Level Bilateral Consultations in Dhaka on 17 April 2025, following a hiatus of 15 years. The talks, led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch (Pakistan) and Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin (Bangladesh), were held in a cordial atmosphere and reflected a shared resolve to revitalise bilateral engagement.”

It further said the two sides held a comprehensive exchange on political, economic, cultural, educational, and strategic cooperation, underpinned by shared history, cultural affinities, and the common aspirations of their peoples.