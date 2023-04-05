Significant shift in thinking about leveraging public debt for development gains: UN report

While the average government debt level in the Asia-Pacific region is at an 18-year high, this is not necessarily bad news and it is time for a bold shift in thinking about public debt sustainability, according to the 2023 edition of the Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific, said a press release.

Published Wednesday by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the survey argues that current policy debates around public debt sustainability do not sufficiently account for the long-term positive socioeconomic and environmental impact of public investments. This type of spending lays sound foundations for inclusive, resilient and sustainable prosperity.