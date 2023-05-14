Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar port city as strong winds wreck buildings

Cyclone Mocha crashed ashore in Myanmar and southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, uprooting trees, scattering flimsy homes in Rohingya displacement camps and bringing a storm surge into low-lying areas.

Packing winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, Mocha hit between Cox's Bazar, home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and Myanmar's Sittwe, according to Bangladesh's weather office.

Streets in Sittwe were turned into rivers as the biggest storm to hit the Bay of Bengal in more than a decade surged through the seaside town.

"The water is gradually rising," social worker Wai Hun Aung told AFP from Sittwe.

"The tide has reached to the drain in front of a school... Soon we will move our important belongings upstairs."