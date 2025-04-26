Pakistan ahead in nuclear arms, India in overall strength

Manpower is a critical factor in conventional warfare, especially for India and Pakistan, given their large populations and reliance on ground forces.

India has 1.4 billion populations (second largest in the world), 662 million available manpower, 1.46 million active personnel (second globally), 1.16 million reserve personnel (seventh globally), 2.53 million paramilitary forces (second globally) and 5.1 million total military strength including active, reserve, and paramilitary.

Pakistan has 252 million population (fifth in the world globally), 108 million available manpower, 654,000 active personnel: (7th globally), 650,000 reserve personnel. The country’s paramilitary forces are not explicitly quantified in GFP but it has significant, including Rangers and Frontier Corps. Its total military strength including active, reserve, and paramilitary is 1.7 million.

India has over twice the active personnel and significantly larger reserve and paramilitary forces than Pakistan has, but Pakistan has a high proportion of its population dedicated to military service and leverages irregular forces like ‘Mujahids coordinated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).