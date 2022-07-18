Sri Lanka puts emergency in place ahead of parliament's vote for new president

"It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” the notification stated.

Wickremesinghe had announced a state of emergency last week, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape a popular uprising against his government, but it had not been officially notified or gazette.

Late on Sunday, Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in on 15 July as acting president, declared a fresh state of emergency, the specific legal provisions of which are yet to be announced by the government.