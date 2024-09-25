Govt cars abandoned as Sri Lanka's leftist leader takes charge

"We have launched an investigation into who abandoned these vehicles and on what authority they used them," Samarasinghe told reporters at a public park where the vehicles had been left.

He did not say whether the keys had been left with the cars.

Out of a fleet of 833 vehicles registered at the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat, there was no trace of 253, he added.

The vehicles are believed to have been taken by senior politicians and officials of previous administrations.