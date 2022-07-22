Rajapaksa says country in ‘good hands’ with Wickremesinghe as president

Protesters are continuing to demand the resignation of Wickremesinghe stating that he has no mandate by the public as he could not even secure a parliamentary seat after his defeat at the previous election and hence totally rejected by the people.

In a counter argument independent analysts are putting forward the generally unpopular question that if this is so then similarly that there is no constitutional justification to have insisted on the removal of Gotabaya who won with a resounding victory in the 2019 November presidential election. Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is seen by some to be linked to the global food and cost of living issues that are cropping up in Western and South Asian regions.

However protests, organised by many independent groups and some who are politically linked, had placed the entire blame on the corruption and wastage of public funds by the Rajapaksa family rule.

Analysts state however that Wickremesinghe cannot escape blame for his contribution to the current economic crisis because it is during his tenure as prime minister that the central bank bond scam in 2015 was carried out, just a month after the UNP regime was sworn in. In the scam Sri Lanka lost more than one million USD. Arjuna Mahendran, the head of the central bank appointed by Wickremesinghe and who had been the mastermind of the scam is still at large overseas although both the Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa regime had claimed to bring about justice.