Record 274 climbers summit Mount Everest from Nepali side in single day

A record number of 274 climbers scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday, a hiking official said, the highest number ever to reach the world's tallest peak on the same day from the Nepali side.

The 8,849-metre (29,032 feet) Everest straddles the border between Nepal and the Tibet region of China and can be climbed from both sides.

Expedition operators say there were no climbers on the Tibetan side this year as Chinese authorities had not issued any permits.

Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal, said on Thursday that the previous highest number of ascents from the Nepali ⁠side was 223, on 22 May 2019.