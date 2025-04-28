India and Pakistan troops exchange fire in contested Kashmir

Indian and Pakistan soldiers exchanged gunfire in disputed Kashmir for a fourth night in a row, New Delhi's army said Monday, the latest violence as relations between the rival nuclear-armed powers fray.

There were no reported casualties, and Islamabad did not immediately confirm the gunfire from Pakistan.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen killed 26 people last week, the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Kashmir for a quarter of a century.