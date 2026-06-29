Pakistan watchdog suspends Geo News for 15 days

Pakistan's media regulator has suspended the broadcast licence of television channel Geo News for 15 days over content aired during a programme marking Muharram, one of the most sensitive periods in the Islamic calendar.

The regulator said Geo News aired "religious visualisations" during a 26 June programme that could offend religious sentiments, undermine religious harmony and disturb public order.

Geo News has apologised and issued a statement on Sunday saying the material had been aired in error and did not reflect the channel's editorial position or beliefs.