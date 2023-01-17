Nepali hospitals return bodies from air crash to grieving families

Nepali hospital staff began the grim task of handing over bodies to grieving families on Tuesday after a plane with 72 people on board crashed, which is the country's worst aviation disaster in three decades.

The Yeti Airlines flight with 68 passengers and four crews plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday.

All those on board, who included six children as well as 15 foreigners, are believed to have died.

Rescuers have been working almost around the clock extracting human remains from the 300-metre (1,000-foot) deep gorge strewn with twisted plane seats and chunks of fuselage and wing.