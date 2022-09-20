Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north

Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup.

Corrugated roofs, support beams and cooking utensils are all that remain amid the ash in the village in northwestern Sagaing -- an area which has seen some of the fiercest fighting against the military's power grab.

Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.

Win Soe said junta troops brought destruction to his village of Tharyarkone, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Myanmar's second city Mandalay, late last month.

"Soldiers came to our village on their way back to their camp," he said.