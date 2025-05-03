Pakistan military says conducts training launch of missile

Pakistan's military conducted a training launch of a surface-to-surface missile weapons system on Saturday, it said in a statement, upping tensions with arch-rival India.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists last month in Indian-administered Kashmir, sparking a ramping up of rhetoric between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

"Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System -- a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres," the military said.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features."

On Friday, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir presided over a meeting of his top commanders about the "current Pakistan-India standoff", a military statement said.