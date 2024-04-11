Myanmar troops withdraw from border town folloing clashes: Ethnic armed group

Myanmar junta troops stationed in an embattled border town have withdrawn from their positions, a spokesman for a Myanmar ethnic armed group and a Thai official told AFP on Thursday.

"We took [Myanmar military battalion] 275 at 10 pm last night," Padoh Saw Taw Nee, a spokesman for the Karen National Union told AFP, adding 200 or so soldiers had withdrawn to a bridge that connects Myawaddy to the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

A Thai border official told AFP the town of Myawaddy had "fallen" on Wednesday night, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Days of fighting around the trade hub of Myawaddy near the Myanmar-Thailand border saw hundreds of people queuing on Wednesday to cross into the kingdom, with many expressing fears over the clashes.