What's at stake as India-Pakistan tensions rise in Kashmir

While India and Pakistan dominate the Kashmir narrative, China also holds a strategic piece of the puzzle — and has now entered the conversation with a warning of its own. In response to India's overnight strikes, Beijing urged both countries to exercise "maximum restraint" and called for an immediate de-escalation, expressing concern that further conflict could destabilize the broader region. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry reiterated Beijing’s position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, signaling unease over India’s cross-border operations.

In the northeastern part of the region, Shaksgam Valley and Aksai Chin are administered by China but claimed by India. While Shaksgam Valley is barely inhabited due to its harsh terrain, the area of Aksai Chin is crucial for Beijing’s overland connectivity between Tibet and the western region of Xinjiang.

China established control over Aksai Chin in the 1950s by constructing a strategic highway linking Xinjiang and Tibet, a route that ran through territory claimed by India. India objected to the Chinese presence in the area, and tensions escalated into the brief but intense Sino-Indian War of 1962. After a brief conflict, China retained control of Aksai Chin and has administered it ever since. In recent years, Beijing has expanded its military presence along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) meant to demarcate the border between China and India, leading to frequent standoffs between troops on either side.

The region’s importance to China is not just strategic, but also economic. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a cornerstone of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, runs through Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan. That makes the stability of Kashmir a matter of financial, not just geopolitical, concern for Beijing.

