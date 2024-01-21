India plans to fence off Myanmar frontier

India plans to erect a fence along its vast and porous frontier with Myanmar and will scrap a free movement border zone agreement, Indian media reported Sunday.

The announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah comes after hundreds of troops from Myanmar who were fleeing insurgent attacks crossed into India.

The government had "decided to fence the entire open India-Myanmar border", Shah said Saturday during a visit to the northeastern state of Assam.

The frontier stretches for more than 1,200 kilometres (750 miles), ranging from remote jungle to soaring snow-capped Himalayan peaks.