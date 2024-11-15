Sri Lanka president's party headed for landslide

New Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's party was set for a landslide victory in snap legislative elections, initial results showed Friday.

With more than half the ballots in Thursday's parliamentary elections counted, Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) coalition party had taken an unassailable lead with 63 percent of votes, Election Commission results showed.

Friday's results showed the NPP, which had only three seats in the outgoing parliament, comfortably leading in almost every constituency in the 225-member house.

Dissanayake took power in September's presidential elections on a promise to combat graft and recover the country's stolen assets, two years after an unprecedented economic meltdown, when then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted.

On Thursday, the 55-year-old said he expected "a strong majority" in parliament to press ahead with his platform.