Pakistan ex-PM Khan granted bail after unlawful arrest

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday, after his arrest on graft charges this week sparked deadly clashes before being declared illegal.

Khan was manhandled into detention by paramilitary troops at the court on Tuesday, but the Supreme Court later declared the arrest unlawful and demanded the process be "backtracked".

On Friday, after arriving back at Islamabad High Court in a secure convoy and walking into the building flanked by dozens of police and paramilitaries, he was granted bail.