Pakistan says India has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’

Pakistan charged India Friday with bringing the nuclear-armed neighbours “closer to a major conflict”, as the death toll from three days of missile, artillery and drone attacks passed 50.

The bloody escalation comes after an attack on tourists last month in the Indian-run part of disputed Kashmir that killed 26 people and which New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing -- an allegation Pakistan denied.

India responded with air strikes Wednesday on what it called “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, fuelling the worst clashes between the two in decades.