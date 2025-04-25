India blows up homes of two Kashmir attack suspects

Soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Friday blew up the family homes of two men who police allege were among a gang that carried out the region’s deadliest attack against civilians for decades.

Indian security forces have launched a giant manhunt for those responsible for killing 26 men in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Police say they are members of the Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), designated a terrorist organisation by the United Nations.