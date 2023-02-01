Death toll from Pakistan mosque blast rose to 100

Bodies were still being pulled Tuesday from the wreckage of a mosque blast at a police headquarters in northwestern Pakistan that killed 100 people and wounded 150 more.

The attack happened during afternoon prayers on Monday in the provincial capital Peshawar, close to areas along the Afghan border where militancy has been steadily rising.

Overnight, at least nine bodies were recovered as rescuers sifted through the rubble of the mosque's blown out wall and collapsed roof for survivors.

"I remained trapped under the rubble with a dead body over me for seven hours. I had lost all hopes for survival," Wajahat Ali, a 23-year-old police constable, told AFP from hospital on Tuesday.