EU extends Myanmar sanctions, targets minister and judge

The EU on Tuesday extended its sanctions on Myanmar's junta, targeting 19 more individuals and entities including a minister and a chief justice.

The measures against Myanmar were announced by the European Council because of "the continuing escalation of violence and grave human rights violations following the military takeover two years ago".

It was the fifth package of EU sanctions on the southeast Asian country, under military rule since 2020 when the military staged a coup against a civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, now in prison on corruption charges judged spurious by Europe.