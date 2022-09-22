Teachers recount carnage of Myanmar school helicopter attack

Teachers at a Myanmar school hit by a military helicopter attack last week have spoken of the terrifying horror of the onslaught -- including watching a wounded child screaming in agony, begging to die.

Friday's violence at a school in Let Yet Kone village, Sagaing region, killed 14 people -- 12 of them children, the youngest aged seven.

The United Nations, the European Union and rights groups have condemned the incident, in which the Myanmar military said it targeted rebels who were using civilians as human shields.

Some children were playing outside while others attended classes as two helicopter gunships flew in and opened fire with machine guns and heavy weapons, one teacher said.

"One girl was hit on the back of her head... there was a lot of blood coming out," the teacher said in a phone interview with AFP, describing frantic efforts to perform first aid.