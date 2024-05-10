Defence relations with India go beyond military personnel: Maldives Foreign Minister

“I think Maldives-India defence relations go beyond military personnel. And now, those platforms which have been handled by the military personnel will be handled by civilians. We have had a joint exercise with the Maldivian military, Indian military and Sri Lanka, I think Bangladesh is an observer and we will continue to have these exercises,” Zameer said.

“Peace and security of the Indian Ocean is important for both Maldives as well as India. So we will work together to make the Indian Ocean a peaceful place,” he added.

The minister was asked about his visit coming a day before the 10 May date for the withdrawal of Indian military troops from Maldives.

Indian military personnel were operating two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft in Maldives meant for providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services. They have been replaced by “competent Indian technical personnel”.