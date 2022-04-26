Chinese nationals among four killed by woman suicide bomber in Pakistan

Chinese targets have regularly been attacked by separatists from Balochistan, where Beijing is involved in huge infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Separatists have long harboured resentment against lucrative mining and energy projects in the region, saying locals do not see the benefits and are being pushed off their land.

The "Baloch Liberation Army accepts responsibility of today's self-sacrificing attack", the group's spokesman, Jeeyand Baloch, said in a statement published in English on Telegram.