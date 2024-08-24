UN fears repeat of 2017 atrocities against Rohingyas

The United Nations said Friday it fears a repeat of the 2017 atrocities committed against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning a human tragedy was unfolding in Rakhine State.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced grave alarm about the sharply deteriorating situation across Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine where, he said, hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed while trying to flee fighting.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the rebel Arakan Army attacked forces of Myanmar's ruling junta in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.

Turk blamed both sides for abuses against the Rohingya including extrajudicial killings, abductions and indiscriminate bombardments of towns.