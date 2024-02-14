Pakistan: PPP, PML-N agree on coalition excluding Imran Khan

Loyalists of Khan, jailed on corruption charges, won the most seats as independent candidates in Thursday’s election.

“The parties present here are almost two-thirds of the house that has been elected,” said Shehbaz Sharif, president of the PML-N, alongside leaders of the PPP and two other groups, and representatives from two more.

After the press conference, an aide said Sharif would lead the country.

“The PML-N’s candidate for prime minister is Shehbaz Sharif,” party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News.

Sharif said the PML-N was even willing to talk to Khan to include his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the next government.

“Forget and forgive; forgive and forget -- come let’s join hands for the betterment of the country,” he said.