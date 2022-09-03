Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia

The leader of Myanmar's military junta will travel to Russia next week for economic talks, state media in the Southeast Asian nation reported Saturday.

Min Aung Hlaing's visit comes as both governments face diplomatic isolation -- Moscow for its February invasion of Ukraine, and Naypyidaw for a military coup last year.

He will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in the far-eastern city of Vladivostok, The Global New Light of Myanmar said.

Representatives from China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan and other countries will also attend.