Afghan embassy in India suspends operations

Afghanistan's embassy in India suspended operations on Sunday, more than two years after the Taliban's return to power in Kabul following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Most foreign nations -- including India -- do not officially recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, but acknowledge them as the de facto ruling authority.

This has left many Afghan embassies and consulates in limbo, with diplomats appointed by the former government refusing to cede control of embassy buildings and property to representatives chosen by the Taliban authorities.