1,000 Pakistan protesters arrested in pro-Imran Khan capital march

Pakistan police said Wednesday they had arrested nearly 1,000 protesters who marched on the capital demanding the release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, after crowds were evicted from the city centre in a sweeping security crackdown.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023, sidelined by dozens of legal cases he claims were confected to prevent his comeback in elections this year marred by rigging allegations.

Since the February vote, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a government crackdown with regular rallies, but Tuesday's gathering was by far the largest to grip the capital since the poll.

More than 10,000 protesters surged into the city, defying a lockdown and a ban on public gatherings to skirmish with 20,000 security forces enlisted to turn them back.