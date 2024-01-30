Fierce clashes continue in Rakhine

Fierce fighting has reportedly been going on between the Myanmar Army and armed group Arakan Army in Rakhine state. Gunshots were heard from Myanmar border’s adjoining Naikhongchhari in Bandarban on Monday. A mortar shell splinter from Myanmar fell near the zero line of the border.

Local public representatives said the firing in the Myanmar side of the border has frightened the people of Bangladesh. Five primary schools adjacent to Ghumdhum border was closed yesterday.

Naikhongchhari upazila primary education officer Triratan Chakma told Prothom Alo that the teachers of the schools along the border informed about the gunshots in Myanmar. Later the authorities shut Tumbru government primary school, Baishfari, Ghumdhum, Bhajabnia and Paschim Ghumdhum primary schools at around 1:00pm yesterday.

