Islamic State claims Kabul Sikh temple attack

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan that killed one community member and a Taliban fighter, saying it was retaliation for insults against the Prophet Mohammed.

Protests in several Muslim countries were sparked by a spokeswoman for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party comments earlier this month about the relationship between the prophet and his youngest wife.

In a message posted on its Amaq propaganda site, the Islamic State (IS) group said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs and the "apostates" who protected them in "an act of support for the Messenger of Allah".