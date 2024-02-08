Pakistan shuts borders and suspends mobile services to secure polling day

Pakistan temporarily shut some of its land borders and suspended mobile phone services on Thursday as it beefed up security for voters in a general election that has been preceded by a surge in militant violence.

The government's decision to deploy tens of thousands of troops at polling stations and across the country comes after two blasts near election offices, for which Islamic State later claimed responsibility, killed 26 people in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Wednesday.

It also follows a call by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to his supporters to wait outside polling booths after voting until results are announced. Last year, Khan's supporters ransacked several government buildings and clashed with troops as they tried to prevent his arrest.

"As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats," the interior ministry said in a message on X.