Pakistan party targeted by deadly IS bombing questions state security services

The leader of an influential Pakistan political party called Tuesday for better state-provided security after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 54 people -- almost half of them children -- at an election gathering.

Around 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party -- a key government coalition partner -- were meeting Sunday when a bomber detonated a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings.

JUI-F's leader, firebrand cleric Fazl-ur-Rehman, questioned how such a "significant intelligence failure" could have occurred.

"The entire nation is turning to the state institutions responsible for its security," he said in a statement posted to Twitter.