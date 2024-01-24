Chinese research ship to make Maldives resupply call

The vessel will “not be conducting any research while in the Maldivian waters”, the foreign ministry said, following media reports from neighbouring India accusing Beijing of using the ship for “surveillance”.

The Maldives said the vessel would stop only for “a port call, for rotation of personnel and replenishment”.

There was no immediate comment from China.

India is suspicious of China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, which are strategically placed halfway along key east-west international shipping routes.