Man suspected of attacking Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan shot dead

Khan was wounded when shots were fired at him and other officials standing on the top of a modified container truck as it slowly drove through a thick crowd near Gujranwala.

"There was a guy who was in front of the container who had this automatic pistol. He fired a burst. Everyone who was standing in the very front row got hit," former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was standing behind Khan, told AFP.

He said supporters in the crowd tried to snatch the gun from the attacker.

"In that scuffle he missed the target. There was so much blood on the container."

Six people on the container were hit and one supporter killed, he said.

There was no immediate comment from police.