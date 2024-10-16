Indian FM's visit to Pakistan an 'ice breaker', minister says

The first visit to Pakistan by a top Indian diplomat in nearly 10 years was an "ice breaker", the information minister said Wednesday, as regional heads of governments gathered for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan are bitter adversaries with longstanding political tensions, having fought several wars and numerous smaller skirmishes since they were carved out of the subcontinent's partition in 1947.

"Neither us nor them requested for a bilateral meeting... but I believe his arrival here is an ice breaker," the information minister Attaullah Tarar said on the sidelines of the summit in the capital Islamabad.

"Yesterday, when all the leaders were being welcomed and there were handshakes, I think positive images were sent out globally."

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted each other with a handshake and sombre expressions at the start of an official dinner for the visiting leaders of the SCO bloc on Tuesday.