Lives on hold in India's border villages with Pakistan

On India's heavily fortified border with arch-rival Pakistan, residents of farming villages have sent families back from the frontier, recalling the terror of the last major conflict between the rival armies.

Those who remain in the farming settlement of Sainth, home to some 1,500 people along the banks of the broad Chenab river, stare across the natural division between the nuclear-armed rivals fearing the future.

"Our people can't plan too far ahead", said Sukhdev Kumar, 60, the village's elected headman.

"Most villagers here don't invest beyond a very basic house," he added.

"For who knows when a misdirected shell may fall from the other side and ruin everything?"

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have plummeted after India accused Pakistan of backing the worst attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir in years.