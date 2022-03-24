Myanmar continues to turn a blind eye to rights of Rohingya: OIC

A resolution titled ‘Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Community in Myanmar’ has been adopted unanimously by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to keep the momentum in exerting continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities to create an environment for wilful, safe, sustainable and dignified return of the Rohingya to their homeland, reports UNB.

The resolution was adopted during the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC held in Islamabad, Pakistan on 22 and 23 March.

The situation of the Rohingya has not improved despite the efforts and calls of the OIC and the international community, secretary-general of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha noted, pointing out that Myanmar continues to turn a blind eye to the horrific violations against the Rohingya’s rights and did not fulfilled its international obligations.