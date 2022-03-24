Myanmar continues to turn a blind eye to rights of Rohingya: OIC

He pointed out that this case sends a strong message to the international community about the organisation’s collective and coordinated work to support the Rohingya people, as well as its firm commitment to global ideals and principles of justice and accountability for human rights violations, according to the OIC statement.
The OIC chief also stressed that the Rohingya case is one of the top priorities on the OIC’s agenda, one that the organisation has been following for over two decades.
The OIC Secretary General praised the pivotal role of the Gambia, in its capacity as the chair of the committee, in leading the organisation’s efforts on the international stage to ensure that Myanmar is held accountable for the atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslims.
He also commended Bangladesh for hosting and sheltering over a million Rohingya refugees.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen led a five-member delegation to the CFM. Bangladesh’s envoys to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined the meeting.
This year, the CFM was held with the theme ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’ where several political, economic, social, cultural and security issues were discussed.
In his speech at the CFM, foreign secretary Masud reiterated Bangladesh’s continued engagements with the OIC which has always been guided by the principles of peace, prosperity, and development.
He highlighted on Bangladesh’s prudent navigation of economy during the Covid-19 period under the leadership of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also, called for fair share of Covid vaccine and sharing the technology to produce the vaccine.
The foreign secretary expressed Bangladesh’s strong commitment to establish peace process for Palestine, denounce Islamophobia, hate-crimes against Muslims.
Masud Bin Momen particularly stressed on taking proactive role by the member states and international actors to address the Rohingya issue and urged to remain involved to put continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities to ensure safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.
He also called the member states for voluntarily contribution to the fund created by OIC to run the case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).