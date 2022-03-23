Myanmar denies genocide again, describes Rohingyas as 'Bengali community'

Myanmar’s foreign ministry reiterated that Myanmar as a party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the Statute of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the charter of the United Nations is fully committed to respecting all the existing obligations.

"The narratives mentioned in the speech of the US secretary of state are found to be far from realities and references made were also from unreliable and unverifiable sources as well as sweeping allegations," reads the media release which was shared on its verified page.

“Myanmar strongly objected and categorically rejected the remarks made by the Secretary of State of the United States of America as the contents and narratives therein are politically motivated and tantamount to interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign State.”

Matthew Smith, chief executive officer at Fortify Rights, termed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's announcement "historic" for the Rohingya community and all the people of Myanmar and also for wider efforts to prevent and remedy genocide.