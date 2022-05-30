Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane

Nepali rescuers found on Monday the crash site of a missing passenger plane that went down with 22 people on board, the army said.

“A search team has located the wreckage of the plane and shared a picture. Additional teams are heading there so we can get details,” said Nepal Army spokesman Narayan Silwal.

An image shared by Silwal on Twitter showed debris from the wreckage of the flight strewn across a mountainside. Its registration number 9N-AET was clearly visible on what appeared to be a piece of a wing.