Nepal plane missing: Army begins search operations

After a twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 people including 3 crew members went missing in the mountainous district of Mustang on Sunday morning, a Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter has left for Lete, the suspected crashed region.

"A Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter has recently left for Lete, Mustang, which is the suspected crashed region of the missing Tara Air aircraft (with 22 onboard)," said Narayan Silwal, spokesperson for Nepali Army. On Sunday morning, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, has lost contact, said the Airport authorities.