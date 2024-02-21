The main players in Pakistan's upcoming coalition government

The Sharifs are one of the two families who have ruled Pakistan for decades, and were expected to claim victory in the February 8 polls with the backing of the powerful military establishment.

Their Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be the senior coalition partner and, according to a deal announced late Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif will be the prime minister.

In the run-up to the election, his elder brother Nawaz -- a three-time former prime minister -- returned from self-imposed exile in the UK and was touted as the candidate for premier.

Dubbed the "Lion of Punjab", the PML-N puppetmaster is often draped in a Gucci scarf and yet admired by supporters for his approachable "man of the soil" demeanour.

The 74-year-old was sidelined from the 2018 election which carried Khan to power with the military's blessing. His return was seen as a sign that his relationship with the top brass was mended.