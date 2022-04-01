One wounded as protest at Sri Lanka leader’s home turns violent

A protest by hundreds of people trying to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent Thursday, with at least one man critically wounded, as residents slammed the government’s handling of the country’s crippling economic crisis.

Security forces fired into the crowd—it was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets—and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, who were demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Protesters set fire to an army bus parked across the lane leading to Rajapaksa’s home in Colombo’s Mirihana residential quarter, as well as a police vehicle. They also toppled a neighbour’s wall and used bricks to attack officers and troops.

Official sources told AFP that Rajapaksa was not at home during the melee, but top military officials went into a huddle to discuss the crisis.

The capital was placed under indefinite curfew in the wake of the violence.