Pakistan parties wrangle over premiership, vote rigging allegations rejected

Pakistan’s two largest political parties were on Monday wrangling over who will be prime minister after an inconclusive election last week forced them to join forces and try to form a coalition in a parliament dominated by independents.

The squabbling is likely to deepen concerns about the stability of the nation which is mired in an economic crisis and battling a surge in militant violence.

Pakistan’s benchmark share index fell 3.4 per cent on Monday, its first day of trading after the results of the 8 February vote.