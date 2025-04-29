Kashmir attack unites political foes in India, Pakistan

India and Pakistan are exchanging fire over their de-facto border since the Kashmir attack, but in New Delhi and Islamabad political foes are coming together and looking to score points.

On 22 April gunmen killed 26 people in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan region that has long been a dangerous thorn in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

India accuses Pakistan of backing the perpetrators of the worst attack on civilians in years in Kashmir, an accusation rejected by Islamabad.

In addition to shooting over the Line of Control frontier in Kashmir, the two nations have exchanged diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.

But while the world holds its breath over a possible escalation, analysts said that domestically both sides could use the crisis to generate political gains.

"New Delhi could use it to bolster its image as strong and confident and tough on terror," said political scientist Michael Kugelman.

"Islamabad could use it to try to rally support for a civilian and military leadership that isn't terribly popular at home," Kugelman told AFP.